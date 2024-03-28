Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a Garment shop in Malad East

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a garment shop located on the fifth floor of a commercial building in the Malad area of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Thursday. Nobody was injured in this incident, say reports.

As per reports, today at about 12.30 pm a fire broke out at a garment shop on the fifth floor of an 8-storey Central Plaza Complex building in the Dindoshi area of Malad East.

After getting information, the firefighters rushed to the spot and initiated an operation to douse the flames. As many as 8 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames, according to a statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident. The fire department has declared the incident as a level II or a medium-level fire.

Also Read: Veteran Bollywood Actor Govinda Joins Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Faction