Mother, daughter die after iron rod falls on auto rickshaw

Mumbai: A nine-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman died after an iron rod fell on the auto-rickshaw from an under-construction building in suburban Jogeshwari on Saturday evening.

The woman, identified as Shama Shaikh, was bringing her daughter, Aayat, from school when the incident took place, police said. The incident took place around 4:45 p.m., said senior inspector Satish Taware of Jogeshwari police station.

The police said the iron rod fell from the seventh floor of the scaffolding of the 14-storey building.