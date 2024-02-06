Modi Govt to bring ‘white paper’ on economic mismanagement of UPA Govt

New Delhi: Modi Govt to bring ‘white paper’ on the economic mismanagement of the UPA government. The session of Parliament has also been extended for one day for this very reason. ANI informed it in an X post today quoting sources.

Reportedly, the said White Paper will elaborate on India’s economic misery and its negative impacts on the economy through the White Paper on Economic Mismanagement during the UPA Government.

Further, it will talk about the impact of positive steps that can be taken at that time: Sources, the ANI post also said.

Watch the video here: