Odisha witnessed 3135 rapes and 1301 murders in 2022, reveals white paper

By Subadh Nayak 0
white paper in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Home Department of Odisha government today released white paper on Monday which revealed that 3135 rapes and 1301 murders took place in the State in 2022.

As per the white paper, over 1.55 lakh crimes were registered in 2021 and over 1.78 lakh criminal cases were registered in the year 2022. However, it has increased by 14.65 per cent in 2022.

As many as 1,379 murder complaints were filed last year but only 1301 cases were found to be true, said the white paper adding that the law and order situation in the State was by and large peaceful.

Similarly, out of the 3184 rape complaints lodged last year, only 3,135 cases were found to be true. A total of 614 robbery cases and 2248 riot cases were registered by the police in 2022.

Subadh Nayak 8636 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

