Modi, Australian PM Anthony watch cricket match in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese watched the first day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy test match at the Narendra Modi stadium here on Thursday.

After arriving at the stadium, the leaders took a tour of the facility amid cheers by the amazed spectators. Later, they met their respective cricket team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith (stand captain) and watched the game for about 25 minutes together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received at the stadium by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BCCI chairman Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

This is the fourth meeting between the two countries’ leaders since the Australian Prime Minister was elected in 2022. He will be on India visit till March 11.

Australia is setting up a Deakin University facility at the GIFT city in Gandhinagar. Prime Minister Albanese also launched a scholarship policy for Indian students called, “Maitri”.