Mock Oxygen Exercise Causes Several COVID-19 Patients’ Death In A Private Hospital Of Agra; Video Goes Viral

By IANS
covid patients death in agra
hospital.(photo:https://pixabay.com)

Agra: A video purportedly of a director of a private nursing home in Agra claiming several Covid patients died as a result of a mock exercise that allegedly cut off medical oxygen supply, has gone viral.

Both Agra District Magistrate P.N. Singh and CMO R.C. Pandey on Tuesday reacted to the development, saying an inquiry has been ordered and action would follow on the basis of its report.

“We’ll look into the video surfaced about these deaths. There were 22 critical patients admitted in the hospital but have no details of their death,” Singh has told the media.

You might also like
State

Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

State

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday; Check Today’s Rates Here

Nation

Lightning Claims 26 Lives In West Bengal

Nation

East India Likely To See Rainfall From June 10: India Meteorological Department

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.