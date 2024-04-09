Misleading ads by Patanjali: Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender unconditional apology before SC

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved’s Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna have tendered an “unconditional and unqualified apology” before the Supreme Court in response to the contempt notice issued to the company over the continued publication of misleading advertisements.

In affidavits filed before the apex court, the duo said that they undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and justice, adding that they would not make any public statements which may amount to a breach of the undertaking given to the Supreme Court in November last year.

Patanjali had earlier assured the top court that it would not make any casual statements claiming the medicinal efficacy of its products or advertise or brand them in violation of law and would not release any statement against any system of medicine to the media in any form.

In the previous hearing, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah declined to accept Patanjali’s contention that its media department was not aware of the SC undertaking and rebuked Ramdev and Balkrishna for filing improper versions of affidavits.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

It did not dispense with their personal appearance and ordered them to remain present on the next date of listing as well.

Ramdev and Balkrishna were summoned after Patanjali did not reply to the contempt notice issued by the apex court.

The Indian Medical Association has sought action against Patanjali for violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 – which prohibits the advertisement of certain products for the treatment of specified diseases and disorders, including diabetes, heart diseases, high or low blood pressure and obesity.

Also read: ED Attaches 1807 Acres Of Land Worth Over Rs 52 Crore In Bank Loan Fraud Case