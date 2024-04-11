Misa Bharti’s ‘Modi will be in jail’ remark draws fire from BJP

New Delhi: Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti’s comments about the ‘incarceration of Narendra Modi in INDIA bloc government’ has kicked up a political storm and triggered a volley of attacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including party chief JP Nadda.

Incensed over Misa Bharti’s outrageous remark, scores of top BJP leaders on Thursday berated Lalu Yadav’s daughter and asked her to first ‘look within her corruption-ridden family’ before commenting on the Prime Minister.

BJP President JP Nadda led the party’s fierce counter to the RJD leader’s comment and attributed it to the INDIA bloc’s desperation and frustration over seeing ‘no future in ensuing polls’.

“Lalu Yadav is out on bail in fodder scam, Misa Bharti is facing charges of corruption and today they are abusing PM Modi who has been selflessly serving the nation for more than two decades. This shows their desperation and frustration is at its peak,” Nadda said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi mockingly advised Misa to first reflect on her name.

“Lalu Yadav was jailed by the Congress govt under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act). Under this Act, anyone could be arrested without leaving the option to approach the court. At that time, Lalu had vowed to destroy the Congress party and thus named his daughter Misa. Is she making fun of her father’s pledge?,” said Sudhanshu Trivedi deriding the RJD Lok Sabha nominee.

“Lalu Yadav has been in jail. You and your family members including your brother and mother are facing trial in a land-for-job scam. It is a highly irresponsible and shameful statement by Misa Bharti,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawala said her statement shows the changing face of the INDIA bloc.

“From Mohabbat ki Dukaan, it is turning into Dhamki ki Dukaan,” said Poonawala while reminding Lalu’s daughter that the RJD chief was first sent to jail in the fodder scam, during the Congress regime.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said that the Opposition has stooped too low in targeting the Prime Minister.

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Misa’s statement, saying, “Despite the family facing multiple charges of corruption, they are making such ludicrous statements. This is nothing but the mockery of democracy.”

Misa Bharti, nominated as RJD candidate from Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, told reporters, “If INDIA bloc forms government at the Centre, lot of BJP leaders, starting from Narendra Modi will be put behind bars.”

Misa reportedly made the statement last Sunday.