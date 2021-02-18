Minor Quake Felt In Jammu & Kashmir

By IANS
Srinagar: A light intensity earthquake occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with its epicentre in the Ladakh region. There were no reports of casualty or damage to property.

Officials of the meteorological (MET) department said an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale occurred at 7.39 a.m.

“The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 36.62 degrees north and longitude 74.56 degrees east.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ladakh region. It occurred 200 Kilometres inside the earth’s crust,” MET officials said.

Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region and temblors have wrought destruction here in the past.

Over 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005. The quake measured 7.3 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was in Muzaffarabad.

