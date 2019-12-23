Militants ambush Army patrol in Kulgam, no casualty

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar, Dec 23: Militants ambushed the vehicle of an Army patrol party in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night and opened fire on their bulletproof vehicle before fleeing from the spot. A local police team has rushed to the site. No casualty has been reported.

In a separate incident, two policemen were injured in a case of firing in a police picket at a water filtration plant in Kishtwar on Sunday night. The injured policemen have been rushed to the district hospital.

Related News
Nation

Join protest against hate, violence unleashed by Modi-Shah:…

Nation

Nine killed in Delhi godown fire

Nation

Hate Modi but don’t burn public properties: PM

Nation

Modi tears into Gandhis, Mamata over CAA

Additional security reinforcement and police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Join protest against hate, violence unleashed by Modi-Shah: Rahul

Nation

Nine killed in Delhi godown fire

Nation

Hate Modi but don’t burn public properties: PM

Nation

Modi tears into Gandhis, Mamata over CAA

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.