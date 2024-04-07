Migrant worker beaten to death in Kerala, 10 arrested

A migrant worker, who was a chef at a local restaurant, was beaten to death by a mob in Kerala’s Ernakulam city. Following the incident, the police have arrested 10 people in connection to the crime.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Ashok Das, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, had visited a female friend. He was attacked by the mob in Muvattupuzha as he was leaving her residence.

However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Speaking about the incident, a senior police official informed, “It is confirmed that the victim was beaten to death by a group of people, and we have arrested 10 people.”

The cops are investigating into the matter and further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the victim will be handed over to his relatives in Arunachal Pradesh today.

