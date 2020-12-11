Mercory Drops In Jammu And Kashmir, Leh Coldest At Minus 11.9

Srinagar: At minus 11.9 and minus 5.2 degree Celsius as the night’s lowest temperatures on Friday, Leh town and Gulmarg were the coldest places in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.

The weather office has forecast another short spell of snow and rain in Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday evening.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ starts on December 21 and will end on January 31.

While the night temperatures drop several notches below the freezing point during this period, the day temperatures also hover around 7 degrees.

All the perennial water reservoirs of Jammu and Kashmir in the mountains get replenished by the snowfall during this 40-day long period.

Various rivers, streams, lakes and springs are sustained during the hot summer months by the melting snows from the perennial water reservoirs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road are still closed due to fresh snowfall. Authorities have closed the Srinagar-Jammu highway for weekly repairs on Friday.

Srinagar city recorded 2.3 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam minus 0.8 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Kargil town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.5, Katra 10.6, Batote 4.8, Bannihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah 2.3 as the minimum temperatures.