Massive fire in building at Delhi’s GB Road area, no casualties reported

New- Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a brothel in central Delhi’s GB Road area, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident.

According to the police, a call was received late regarding the blaze at a building in the GB road area was received late on Monday night, after which 14 fire tenders were sent to extinguish the fire.

The fire was brought under control within some time.

Later, the police started an investigating into the matter.