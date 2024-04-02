2 girls die in Delhi fire mishap: Delhi Police

New Delhi: As many as two girls were killed in Delhi on Tuesday as a fire broke out in a residential area. The incident took place in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area today. It was informed by Delhi Police. ANI mentioned this in an X post

As per reports, fire broke out in a house in Delh’s Sadar Bazar area. Of course soon the fire services personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. The fire was brought under control. But by then the two girls were critically injured.

Earlier today in Delhi a woman and her nine-year-old daughter sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a house in west Delhi following leakage in the gas cylinder.

According to the fire department, the call regarding the blaze in the Tagore Garden area was received at 11.30 a.m on Monday following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The two were rescued and sent to hospital for treatment.