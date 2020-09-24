Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Surat Plant After 3 blasts, No Casualties Reported

By KalingaTV Bureau

Surat: A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat early this morning.

According to sources, three consecutive blasts too place at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3 AM.

Fire has been brought under control and there have been no casualties reported so far.

 

