Massive breach in ICMR: Personal data of 81.5 crore Indians leaked on dark web

In a massive data breach, details of over 81.5 crore citizens with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are on sale on the dark web, according to reports.

The information is believed to have come from the data collected by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) during COVID-19 testing.

The data breach, noticed by the US-based cybersecurity and intelligence firm Resecurity on blogspot mentioned that “on October 9, a threat actor going by the alias ‘pwn0001’ posted a thread on breach Forums brokering access to 815 million ‘Indian Citizen Aadhaar and Passport’ records”

The Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) has also alerted ICMR about the breach, according to a report by News18.

A hacker on X has also informed, “India Biggest Data Breach Unknown hackers have leaked the personal data of over 800 million Indians Of COVID 19. The leaked data includes: Name, Father’s name, Phone number, Other number, Passport number, Aadhaar number, Age”.

Last month, cybersecurity researchers found that the official website of the Ministry of AYUSH in Jharkhand had been breached, exposing over 3.2 lakh patient records on the dark web.