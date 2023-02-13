Maoist operation foiled: CRPF traces and diffuses IED in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: In a major success for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing five kgs has been found and diffused in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.

According to available reports, the CRPF jawans have traced and defused as much as five kgs of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Maoists.

The said IED had been placed on Awapalli – Usur road in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said reports.

Further combing operation is underway in the area. Details awaited.