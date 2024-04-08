Youth dies after water slide ride at mall in Noida

Noida: A youth died after taking a water slide at a water park in Great India Place mall in Noida. The deceased, identified as Dhananjay Maheshwari collapsed after he complained of having trouble breathing after he used the slide.

After he collapsed, he was immediately rushed to the Kailash Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Reportedly, Dhananjay Maheshwari, a resident of Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar went to the mall with his friends. However, his friends said that Dhananjay complained of having difficulty breathing after using the slide, and he had sat down for a while. Soon after that he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the dead body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.