Man in UP hangs self after wife refuses to cook chicken

In a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi hanged himself to death following an altercation with his wife after she refused to cook chicken for him. The incident took place in the Prem Nagar area of the city.

Identified as Pawan, the deceased used to work at a furniture shop and was married to Priyanka for four years.

The couple are parents to a two-year-old daughter and used to have frequent arguments over Pawan’s drinking habits.

Reportedly, on Thursday, Pawan asked his wife to cook chicken for him, to which Priyanka refused as she had already cooked dinner for the family. The argument very quickly escalated and turned into physical violence. Following this, Priyanka went off to sleep in a separate room.

Hours later, when Pawan’s elder brother came to check on him, he found him hanging in his room.

In a statement, Pawan’s brother said that he knocked at the deceased’s door several times but no one answered. He then asked his daughter to peek into the room through the window.

Soon after Pawan’s body was recovered, police arrived at the spot and broke open the door.

A postmortem of the body was later conducted.