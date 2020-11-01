Bengaluru: A man left his bike with the traffic police when he came to know that he has to pay Rs 42,500 fine for 77 traffic violation cases to get his vehicle back in Bengaluru.

As per reports, the biker identified as Arun Kumar was stopped by the traffic police near Madivala police station on Friday morning for not wearing a helmet and having a defective number plate on the vehicle.

And after a detailed verification, it was found that there were 75 cases of traffic violations including earlier violations.

The police said that most of the violation cases were for breaking traffic signals rules and triple riding and the cases were pending since two years.

A two-metre-long challan was generated on the spot and handed over to Kumar, the police said.

The total amount of fine for the violation was Rs 42,500 and when the police asked him to pay the penalty, he denied to pay the penalty as the fine amount is higher than the value of the two-wheeler which is less than Rs 30,000.

So instead of paying the fine, he just left the two-wheeler with police and left from the spot.

“The vehicle has been seized and will be auctioned as per rules if Arun Kumar fails to pay the fine”, said Sub-inspector Shivarajkumar Angadi.