Major Price Cut In LPG Gas Cylinder : Know the New Prices

New Delhi: A new financial year has begun today and the central government has revised new prices for LPG gas cylinders from today.

A domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 805.50 against the previous price of Rs 744 in Delhi. Hence in simpler terms the price reduced by Rs 61.50.

Accordingly the cost of subsidized cylinder is Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai is Rs 774.50, Rs 714.50 and Rs 761.50 respectively.

Meanwhile, the cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 96.The commercial cylinder costs Rs 1285 in Delhi is while it costs Rs 1402 Chennai.

The reduction in the fuel prices is due to the global lockdown implemented for coronavirus.

The lockdown has brought down crude oil prices has a direct bearing on the prices of petroleum products like gas, diesel and petrol.