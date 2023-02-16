Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds heard in Latur city

Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds have been heard in the eastern part of the city of Latur in Maharashtra, causing residents to panic, but no seismic activity has been reported, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, between 10.30 and 10.45 a.m., the sounds near Vivekanand Chowk sparked fears of an earthquake.

Some people alerted the local administration, following which the district disaster management department took information from the earthquake measuring centres in Latur city, as well as Aurad Shahajni and Ashiv in the district, but there was “no report of any seismic activity,” an official said.

In 1993, a deadly earthquake in Killkari village and neighbouring areas in the district claimed around 10,000 lives.

On Wednesday, disaster management officer Sakeb Usmani said some sounds have been reported in the Marathwada region from time to time.