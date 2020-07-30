Mumbai: The Marine Lines flyover bears a deserted look during complete lockdown imposed in 560 districts in 32 states and union territories across the country as precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai on March 24, 2020. (Photo: IANS)
Image Credits: IANS

Maharashtra Government Extends Lockdown Period Till August 31

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till August 31 but assured gradual easing as part of ‘Mission Begin Again’, an official announcement said here late on Wednesday.

The development came hours after the Central government released guidelines for ‘Unlock 3.0’.

The state government has decided to continue all precautions as announced earlier, but gradually, restrictions are likely to be lifted during the month

(Inputs From IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Assam Flood Situation Improves, Death Toll Reaches 107

Nation

National Education policy 2020: MPhil to be discontinued, MHRD renamed Ministry of…

Nation

Unlock 3 guidelines issued: Check details here

Nation

12 important changes as per New Education Policy that got Cabinet’s nod today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.