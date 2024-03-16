Lok Sabha elections dates to announced at 3 pm today

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the dates for the Lok Sabha elections today at 3 pm. The announcement comes as the term for present Lok Sabha nears its end on June 16th.

The announcement will be live streamed on the social media platforms of the Election Commission of India.

In a post on X, the ECI said yesterday, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI.”

This will come a day after two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, assumed office.

The elections will be held in 543 Parliamentary constituencies.

It is worth mentioning here that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on March 10. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 were held in seven phases, starting from April 11. The results were declared on May 23.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to chair an Odisha Cabinet meeting today. The meeting will be held to discuss on important proposals that might be announced on Saturday.

The Odisha Chief Minister, will chair the meeting which is scheduled to be held at around 11 am today in the Lok Seva bhavan. The meeting shall take place to discuss some important matters ahead of the General Election.

According to reports, important key proposals are likely to get the nod in the Odisha cabinet meeting. The state cabinet will be chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at 11:00 today.