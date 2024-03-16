Extensive arrangements ahead of General Elections in Odisha, assembly election dates to be announced

Bhubaneswar: The assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the General Elections in Odisha said reliable reports in this regard. The date for this will be announced today.

It is worth mentioning here that, in 2019 polling was held in Odisha in four phases. The first phase of voting was held on April 11, the second on April 18, the third on April 23 and the fourth phase on April 29.

Reports say that, the Elections were held in two phases in 2014 and 2009. According to sources, this time people are waiting and watching how many phases will the voting take place, but everyone is watching.

Total 3 crore 32 lakh 36 thousand 360 voters in Odisha. More than 12 lakh 97 thousand voters have been added to the final list. Votes will be accepted in 38 thousand booths in the state. About six people will be employed in each booth. Extensive arrangements have been made for polling in the state.

The Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for General Elections 2024 and some state assemblies today (16th March) at 3 pm. The announcement will be live streamed on the social media platforms of the Election Commission of India.

In a post on X, the ECI said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for #GeneralElections2024 & some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie. Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI.”

This will come a day after two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, assumed office. The elections will be held in 543 Parliamentary constituencies.