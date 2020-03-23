Parliament

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi : The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned sine die after passage of the Finance Bill amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The Finance Bill 2020 was passed in the Lower House by voice vote  without any discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die.

The opposition parties, including the Congress and DMK, however, sought for a special financial package in the wake of COVID-19 before the Bill was passed.

