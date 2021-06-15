Liquor not allowed to be served in hotels, restaurants in Delhi: Excise Dept

New-Delhi: Delhi hotel and restaurant have not been allowed to serve liquor in the state after lockdown from April.

The shops in the capital city would be allowed to operate all days of the week but bars will remain closed, stated a clarification issued by the excise department of the Delhi government on June 14.

The booze lovers will have to wait for some more days before they can enjoy drinks at their favorite places.

The DDMA also added that pan, gutkha, tobacco should not be consumed in shops, malls, markets, market complexes, restaurants, and other such places.

Strict supervision will be maintained in public places including market complexes, malls, and restaurants. In case, if anyone is seen with appropriate behavior and not adhering to Covid guidelines and if the number of COVID-19 positive cases start increasing in Delhi, they will lock the capital City without any loss of time, warned the DDMA.

Earlier, the Delhi Government has allowed delivery of Indian and foreign liquor through mobile app and online web portal under the new excise policy.

