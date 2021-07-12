Lightning kills 22 in Rajasthan; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in parts of Rajasthan. Rs 50,000 would be provided to the injured, Modi said in his tweet.

Lightning created havoc on late Sunday evening when at least 22 people including 9 children died after they were struck by lightning.

Of these, 11 deaths were reported in Jaipur, when some tourists, who had gone out for an outing at Amer Fort on Sunday late evening to enjoy the pleasant weather, were struck by lightning.

Also, 4 children died in Kota and 3 in Dholpur. Apart from this, 3 deaths due to lightning were reported from different districts of Rajasthan, confirmed officials.

Earlier, in Garda village of Kanwas area of Kota district, 4 children, who had gone to graze cattle, died after lightning struck them.

Three other children died due to lightning in Kudinna village of Dholpur district. They too had gone to graze the goats. A young man died due to lightning in Daulatpur village of Sawai Madhopur.

Apart from this, three more people died due to lightning at different places in the state. Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot has expressed condolences over these deaths.

The state government has also announced compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.