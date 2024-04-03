Leopard cub rescued in Bengaluru, watch

Bengaluru: A leopard cub was safely rescued in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The cub had taken refuse under a truck after crossing a road near the Turahalli reserve forest area when it was rescued. The animal has been put under treatment now.

As per reports, the 8 months old leopard cub was seen crossing the road amid traffic movement in Bengaluru today causing panic among commuters.

When crossing the road at Banashankari 6th Stage near 100feet road close to Turahalli forest in Bengaluru the locals panicked. Later, she was rescued and now is under treatment. No one was hurt in this incident.

Watch the video here: