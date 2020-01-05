Lalu
Ranchi: Convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the Birsa Munda International Airport after being released from the Birsa Munda Central Jail, in Ranchi on May 16, 2018. Apart from a three day parole to attend the marriage of his elder son Tej Pratap's marriage on May 12, Lalu Yadav was also granted six weeks provisional bail by the Jharkhand High Court on May 11 for treatment. (Photo: IANS)

Lalu tweets urging people to vote out Nitish

By IANS

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday tweeted to urge the voters to throw Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar out of power in the coming Assembly elections.

While his Twitter followers extended support and claimed that the RJD will come to power again, his detractors posted slogans to run him down.

The former Bihar Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi on @laluprasadrjd: “One is a chameleon, while another is noise-maker; in total, it is a bad rule.”
#2020RemoveNitish.”

It got 1.1K retweets and 4.6K likes.

#2020_????_????? trended on Twitter with 19.1K tweets.

One supporter coined his own slogan: “2020 and Nitish is finished.”

One user said: “One is a fodder thief and another coal thief. Both have looted the country. #2020Election.”

One post read: “2020 has started and you have to work the millstone till you are dead. #2020???_??_?????.”

One user commented: “You don’t allow your daughter-in-law to enter your house and agitate to let the Rohingyas enter the country.”

