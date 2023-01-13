Labourer dead, three injured in wall collapse in Delhi

New Delhi: A 45-year-old labourer died while three others sustained injuries after a wall of an under-construction building at Balaji Action hospital in outer Delhi collapsed, said an official on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Kamleshwari Yadav while the injured were identified as Mithun Yadav (21), Amit Yadav (22) and Ajay Kumar Yadav (22), all natives of district Godda in Jharkhand.

All of them were residing in E-Block, Madipur.

According to a senior police official, on Thursday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Paschim Vihar police station regarding the incident following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Kamleshwari Yadav succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Balaji Action hospital. Three men, who were also working with Kamleshwari, are also injured. They are stated to be out of danger and recovering in hospital,” said the official.

During initial investigation, it has been revealed that some labourers were working to remove sand crust from the dug-out area for the basement of the new building of Balaji Action hospital.

“At about 12 p.m., the side mud wall of the basement suddenly collapsed upon four labourers working at the site,” said the official.

The crime team has also inspected the place of incident.

A case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Paschim Vihar East police station.

(Input from IANS)