Kolkata-Bangkok highway likely to open in 4 years

As part of BIMSTEC (the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) project, the trilateral highway connecting Bangkok with Kolkata could be ready for commuting in the next three to four years, said commerce ministers of the various countries and provinces of this region attending the business conclave organized by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.

According to the proposed project plan, the trilateral highway will start from Bangkok and would go through cities like Sukhotoi, Mae Sot in Thailand Yangon, Mandalay, Kalewa, and Tamu in Myanmar before reaching India. In India, it is likely to go through Moreh, Kohima, Guwahati, Srirampur, Siliguri to Kolkata. Reportedly, the total distance may cross 2,800 km. While in Thailand, the highway will have the smallest stretch, the longest stretch will be in India.

Meanwhile, Thai vice minister of foreign affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi has claimed that the Thailand portion of the highway has already been completed. On the other hand, the Myanmar commerce minister, Aung Naing Oo, stated that the portion of the highway in his country is likely to be ready in three years.

Isarabhakdi also said that the trilateral road connectivity up to Kolkata is on track and as far as the Thailand portion is concerned, the highway is almost complete.

Furthermore, the Thai minister has stated that a lot depends on Myanmar’s and India’s portion. Reportedly, the Myanmar commerce minister has said that they have restarted work on the trilateral highway and claimed that it will be completed in two to three years.