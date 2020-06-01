Do you think coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 364,000 people globally, is the deadliest virus the world has ever seen?

Well, according to American nutritionist Dr Michael Greger, diseases harboured by poultry such as avian flu pose an even greater risk to humans than coronavirus.

In his book “How To Survive a Pandemic”, Greger has said that mass chicken farming is leaving humans vulnerable to a killer virus which could wipe out half of the world’s population.

Dr Greger says that the human beings are vulnerable to new pandemics due to dependence on meat and there will be pandemics as long as there is poultry.

Nutritionist said that intensive farms where the birds live in such tight spaces they cannot move their wings, and are exposed to high ammonia levels from their own droppings, is the perfect environment for disease to spread.

However, he says that improving the way chickens are farmed could reduce the chances of a deadly outbreak.

“The more animals are jammed together, the more spins the virus may get at the roulette wheel while gambling for the pandemic jackpot that may be hidden in the lining of the chickens’ lungs,” he explains.

The doctor argues that raising poultry in smaller flocks, allowing them to roam in less crowded and more hygienic spaces will help to slow the spread of viruses.

However, the doctor also warns that even this may not be enough to prevent disaster, as a viral link between chickens and humans will still exist.

(With inputs from mirror.co.uk)