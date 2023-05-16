Kerala man in custody for sharing wife’s photos on sex chat app
Kochi: A man was arrested for uploading unclad pictures of his wife on a sex chat app in Kerala’s Thrissur district.
Thirty-three-year-old Sebi, who clicked the pictures on his mobile, is currently in police custody.
Sebi has also been accused of physically harming his wife for which there was a complaint against him.
A detailed probe has been launched into it.