Kejriwal calls BJP-ruled MCD ‘most corrupt department’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday released a report card on the BJP-controlled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Speaking to the media here, Kejriwal said the state of rubbish disposal in the city is making people call it the “garbage capital”, in a situation where waste management is the responsibility of the MCD.

“The MCD is not able to manage the waste in the city and it has turned Delhi into the garbage capital,” Kejriwal said.

He also said that even the MCD’s internal audit reveals that it is a den of corruption concealing its financial mess.

“Even a small child is calling it the “most corrupt department”,” the Chief Minister said.

He noted that the north zone MCD’s chief auditor has come across financial irregularities Rs 3,299 crore in the department.

Close to 90 per cent of MCD-run public toilets lack electricity, water, guards or maintenance personnel, while “majority of these are shut or locked”, he said.

On the other hand, Delhi’s AAP government has built 20,000 new and well maintained public toilets through the DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board), he added.