Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in J&K’s Shopian succumbs

Jammu and Kashmir: A Kashmiri Pandit succumbed to his injuries after terrorists opened fire at Choudhary Gund village in Shopian district today afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat a Kashmiri Pandit, son of Tarak Nath Bhat was shot and was critically injured by the militants.

He was immediately shifted to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The entire area was cordoned off and search was in progress, the police said.

Senior police and paramilitary officers have reached the spot,” police said.

On August 16 this year, terrorists had killed another Kashmiri Pandit, Sunil Kumar Bhat of Chotigam village of the same district while yet another Kashmiri Pandit, Pertimber Nath Bhat was injured in that attack.

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha condemns the terrorist killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, “I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished,” he says.