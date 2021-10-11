Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Anantnag

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed and one policeman was injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Khagund Verinag area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning, officials said.

“One unidentified terrorist killed. One policeman injured.Operation in progress,” police said.

Earlier the firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

(IANS)