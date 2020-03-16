Kamal Nath is running away from floor test: Satna BJP MP

New Delhi: Member of parliament from Satna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Ganesh Singh on Monday said Chief Minister Kamal Nath is running away from the floor test as he is aware that he lacks majority in the house.

The Lok Sabha MP said giving more time to Kamal Nath amounts to cheating to the people of Madhya Pradesh as “it is undemocratic for a minority government to continue in office.”

“Kamal Nath is running away from the floor test because he is aware he does not have a majority. He is using coronavirus as an excuse to buy time,” Singh said.

The Satna MP said the governor has directed in writing to the Speaker that there should be a floor test in the Assembly after his address.

“If the Speaker is not doing this, it is a disrespect to the Governor’s order. I feel the Speaker will take notice of this action.”

Singh also said that the MLAs are unhappy with Kamal Nath. “There is no proof that they are captive. Why cannot he find the missing MLAs?”

Amidst uproar in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Speaker N.P. Prajapati on Monday adjourned the house till March 26, just after the governor finished his customary address.

Governor Lalji Tandon in his address asked the MLAs to uphold democratic ideals. He also told the government to hold a floor test on Monday itself.

On the issue of Gujarat MLAs quitting the party, he said there is a fear among the congress members that “their future is not secure in the party”.

Four party MLAs from Gujarat, where Congress is in opposition, tendered their resignation on Saturday which has been accepted by Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi.