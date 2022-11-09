Watch: Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

New-Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Chandrachud  at 10:00 am today.

Justice Chandrachud becomes the 50th CJI and will assume office on November 9. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud will be the 50th Chief Justice of India. Born in 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of India on the 13th of May 2016. Earlier, he served as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had completed his LLB from Campus Law Centre from Delhi University and obtained an LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences from Harvard Law School in the USA.

