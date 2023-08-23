JU fresher’s death: Student was sexually molested before falling from his balcony

Kolkata: A distressing incident at Jadavpur University has come to light as Kolkata Police’s initial investigation reveals that a first-year student tragically fell to his death after being subjected to severe harassment.

The incident occurred on August 9, and the police have arrested 12 individuals, including current and former university students, in connection with the case. Shockingly, the investigation also found evidence of sexual molestation.

According to the police, the young student was paraded naked in the corridor of the second floor of the main hostel just moments before the fatal fall that led to his demise. It is believed that the 12 arrested individuals played active roles in the events leading up to this tragedy, with only one among the 13 arrested not actively participating.

The police officer leading the investigation stated, “The teen was definitely ragged and sexually molested. He was paraded naked in the corridor after he was forced to undress in room No. 70. We have evidence. Those 12 arrested have played some role in the whole episode.”

In a disturbing twist, investigators uncovered a WhatsApp group created by one of the accused, which appeared to be designed to mislead the police. “Probe also revealed that the arrested accused had planned to misdirect police so that the ragging part could be concealed,” the officer mentioned. Additionally, a local court has allowed the inclusion of Section 4 of the WB Prohibition of Ragging in Educational Institutions Act 2000 in the case.

Further inquiries led the police to question the hostel’s cook to gain more insight into the incident that occurred on August 9. Additionally, two other students from the university have been summoned for questioning regarding the ongoing investigation.