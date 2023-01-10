Joshimath Sinking: Demolition process of two hotels to begin

Joshimath: The authorities at Joshimath will start demolishing two hotels and several houses that have developed cracks due to the land subsidence in the area.

The two hotels Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View will be demolished as they are leaning towards each other.

“If being demolished in public interest I’m with Govt & admin, even if there are only partial cracks in my hotel. But I should’ve been given a notice&valuation should’ve been made.I urge for valuation,I’ll leave,” said owner of Malari Inn Thakur Singh Rana.

All residents have been safely evacuated from ‘unsafe’ zones and the demolition will be carried out by experts from Roorkee’s Central Building Research Institute in Roorkee, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Basic facilities in the relief camps have been arranged for the affected people in Joshimath and are being constantly inspected by the administration and all possible help is being extended to the affected people,” said Chamoli district magistrate Himanshu Khurana.

The ‘sinking’ town has been declared a disaster-prone zone and construction activities have been banned in Joshimath and nearby areas.

The district officials have put a X mark on over 200 houses and have asked them to shift to relief camps and rented accommodation for the safety of the people.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decline an urgent hearing on the plea related to Joshimath sinking and posts the matter for hearing on January 16.

Supreme Court said everything which is important need not come to the apex court. There are democratically elected institutions working on it.