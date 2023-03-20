Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

J&K SIA raids Lashkar commander’s house in Pulwama

The sleuths of SIA started searches at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar in the Kakapora area of the Pulwama district

Nation
By IANS

Srinagar: Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Monday raided the house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Pulwama district.

Officials said that the sleuths of SIA started searches at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar in the Kakapora area of the district.

Aziz’s son, Riyaz Ahmad Dar is believed to be the oldest surviving militant commander active for the last eight years in the valley.

“These searches are being carried out in connection with case FIR 239/2022 registered in Pulwama police station,” officials said.

