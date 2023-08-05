J&K: 3 Lashkar associates arrested in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: In a significant operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended three terror associates associated with the banned terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The arrests were made in Natipora area of Srinagar.

The police, during the arrest, seized three hand grenades, 10 pistol rounds, and 25 AK-47 rounds, along with other incriminating material from the possession of the apprehended individuals. The suspects were identified as Imran Ahmad Najar from Bulbul Bagh Baramulla, Waseem Ahmad Matta from Qamarwari Srinagar, and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat from Pazalpora Bijbehara, according to PTI news agency.

As per police reports, the trio was allegedly planning to carry out terrorist activities in Srinagar. Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, one of the arrested individuals, was previously an active terrorist and had been released on bail in August 2022.

The arrests were made at a checkpost in Harnabal Natipora based on specific inputs, as disclosed by a police official. Preliminary investigations revealed that the three had obtained explosive substances and ammunition from active TRF terrorists to execute their planned attacks in Srinagar.

By thwarting the terror plot through these arrests, the security forces have successfully averted a potential threat to the region. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

The operation comes in the aftermath of an encounter in Kulgam district, where three army soldiers were killed in a clash with terrorists on the same day. The search operation for other terrorists is still ongoing, as stated by the army.