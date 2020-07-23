Jharkhand

Jharkhand govt to impose Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing mask, 2-year jail for flouting COVID-19 rules

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ranchi: Jharkhand government on Thursday announced Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing masks in public places and two-year jail term for violating lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The State Cabinet has passed the Infectious Diseases Ordinance (IDO) 2020 to implement the new rules. Anyone not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public can be charged under the new law.

The decision came as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise.

The state has reported 6,485 coronavirus cases including 3,397  active cases and 64 deaths, when the last reports came in.

India’s coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases today. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

You might also like
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan denies reports of testing negative for COVID-19

State

Know how to add names of your family members in ration card being at home

Nation

Admission criteria eased for NITs, CFTIs: JEE Main 2020 qualifiers only need class 12…

Nation

84 Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan staff test COVID-19 positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.