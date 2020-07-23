Jharkhand govt to impose Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing mask, 2-year jail for flouting COVID-19 rules

Ranchi: Jharkhand government on Thursday announced Rs 1 lakh fine for not wearing masks in public places and two-year jail term for violating lockdown guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The State Cabinet has passed the Infectious Diseases Ordinance (IDO) 2020 to implement the new rules. Anyone not wearing masks in public places and spitting in public can be charged under the new law.

The decision came as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise.

The state has reported 6,485 coronavirus cases including 3,397 active cases and 64 deaths, when the last reports came in.

India’s coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases today. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.