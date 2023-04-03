Jharkhand: Five Naxals killed in an encounter with security forces in Chatra

Chatra: Five Naxals were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra on Monday afternoon, informed officials.

The five naxals killed have been identified as Gautam Paswan and Charlie. Both of them were SAC members and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh each, Nandu, Amar Ganjhu, and Sanjeev Bhuiyan were sub-zonal commanders & carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, informed Jharkhand police.

Among the five who were killed, two had rewards of Rs 25 lakh each on their heads while two others had bounties of Rs 5 lakh each.

The operation is still underway, 2 AK 47 have been recovered from their possession, said Jharkhand Police.