Jharkhand CM Champai Soren wins floor test with support from 47 MLAs

Jharkhand: In the latest news updates, newly sworn in Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has won the floor test. Notably, the Jharkhand trust vote was scheduled today.

As per reports from reliable sources, Soren won the floor test at the assembly after a total of 47 coalition MLAs supported him. On the other hand, the opposition party received a total of 29 votes.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Champai Soren’s victory was announced by Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan. The result was welcomed in the state assembly with loud cheers.

In other news, the House has been adjourned for the day. It will resume tomorrow, on Tuesday.