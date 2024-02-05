Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to face floor test today

Jharkhand: The newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren is all set to prove his majority in the assembly through a pivotal floor test. The floor test is scheduled at 11 AM today, on February 5. With this, Soren and his government will seek a vote of confidence in the state assembly.

This comes after the politician stepped up as the state CM after JMM Chief Hemant Soren resigned last week, ahead of his arrest by the ED. Notably, Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

After which, JMM leader and Transport Minister Champai Soren was appointed as the Jharkhand CM on February 1, in the presence of Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

The ruling JMM-led alliance had sent about 40 MLAs to Hyderabad due to the fear of poaching. These MLAs returned back to Ranchi on Sunday evening. A PMLA court has also allowed the former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the floor test today.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the trust vote via the floor test is essential for Champai Soren to show that his government has the maximum support from the state legislators.

Further, the Jharkhand ruling coalition government currently comprises of the JMM Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 47 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.