JEE Main results 2020 declared; 9 students top with 100 percentile score

Bhubaneswar: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has been declared.

The JEE Main results can be seen on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As many as nine candidates have topped the exam with 100 percentile score in the national level examination.

Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal is among 9 students who have got a perfect 100 score in JEE Main exams 2020. The others are – one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Saurabh Soumyakant Das secured the top rank among the candidates from Odisha.

More than 11 lakh candidates had registered for this entrance exam which is also a screening test for IIT entrance examination (also known as JEE Advanced). ​

The JEE Main examination was held in various shifts from January 6 to January 9 in various centres across 233 cities in the country and abroad.