JEE Main Results
Representational image

JEE Main results 2020 declared; 9 students top with 100 percentile score

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main  2020, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has been declared.

The JEE Main results can be seen on the official portals at jeemain.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As many as nine candidates have topped the exam with 100 percentile score in the national level examination.

Related News

20 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog; Puri-New Delhi…

Nirbhaya case: Pawan moves SC against rejection of minor…

Kapil Mishra, Vijender Gupta among 57 in BJP’s 1st…

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts to be hanged on Feb 1 at 6 AM, says…

Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal is among 9 students who have got a perfect 100 score in JEE Main exams 2020. The others are – one each from Gujarat and Haryana, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana.

Saurabh Soumyakant Das secured the top rank among the candidates from Odisha.

More than 11 lakh candidates had registered for this entrance exam which is also a screening test for IIT entrance examination (also known as JEE Advanced). ​

The JEE Main examination was held in various shifts from January 6 to January 9 in various centres across 233 cities in the country and abroad.

You might also like
Nation

20 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog; Puri-New Delhi Purushottan Express running…

Nation

Nirbhaya case: Pawan moves SC against rejection of minor plea

Nation

Kapil Mishra, Vijender Gupta among 57 in BJP’s 1st Delhi list

Nation

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts to be hanged on Feb 1 at 6 AM, says Delhi Court

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.