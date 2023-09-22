Janata Dal (Secular) Joins BJP-Led NDA Alliance Ahead of General Elections

New Delhi: In a significant political development, the Janata Dal (Secular) has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the upcoming general elections in 2024. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon following a meeting between senior JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi. The leaders discussed alliance details and potential seat-sharing arrangements for the southern state.

Mr. Kumaraswamy expressed, “Discussions will continue on seat-sharing,” indicating ongoing negotiations to finalize the terms of collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen the NDA and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘New India, Strong India.’

JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda had initiated talks with senior BJP leaders, emphasizing the intention to preserve the party’s interests. HD Kumaraswamy later hinted at revealing more details post Ganesh Chaturthi.

Despite earlier electoral performances, this alliance strategically positions the JDS to retain influence in key Lok Sabha segments within the Old Mysuru region. The BJP anticipates gaining crucial support from Vokkalinga voters through this collaboration.