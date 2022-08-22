Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist nabbed on LoC in Rajouri was Lashkar ‘Fidayeen’

An intruding terrorist nabbed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district was sent as ‘Fidayeen’ (suicide bomber) by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Army soldiers noticed suspicious movement in the Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector Sunday evening.

“After being challenged, the terrorist started running back towards the Pakistani side of the LoC.

“Troops fired at him and he was nabbed in an injured condition. He was given first aid and then shifted to the Army’s hospital in Rajouri.

“The terrorist has been identified as Tabrak Hussain.

“On interrogation he revealed that he was sent as part of LeT suicide squad to target Army installations along the LoC. This is the second time that he crossed the LoC.

“Earlier in 2016, he was nabbed by troops in the Jhanghar area while trying to plant an IED. After 26 months of imprisonment he was repatriated from the Attari-Wagah border. He disclosed that he was cultivated by the ISI and worked for the Intelligence Unit for approximately two years.

“During this period he was trained to acquire enemy information and establishing cover story in case he is ever apprehended. He also underwent six weeks training as a guide at LeT’s training camp along the LoC at Bhimber.

“He disclosed that earlier on April 25, 2016, he along with his accomplice Haroon Ali were launched with a group of three other terrorists. However, during the process both Tabrak and his associate, Haroon Ali were nabbed by the troops.

“They remained in prison for 26 months after which both were repatriated via Attari-Wagah border Amritsar to Pakistan”, sources added.